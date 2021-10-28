‘Fairfax’ Creators Ink First-Look Deals With Amazon Studios

Matt Hausfater, Teddy Riley, and Aaron Buchsbaum, creators and executive producers of the upcoming Amazon Original adult animated comedy series Fairfax, have signed first-look deals with Amazon Studios. Under the pacts, they will create and produce projects via their The Adorable Trio production banner to premiere exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

Fairfax offers a satirical play on the young, new wave of the sneakerhead/streetwear community, while also capturing the very essence of hype culture — inclusive of the fashion, music, and pop culture that intertwines it all together. The hilarious series pokes fun at hype culture in silly and absurd ways that ultimately showcases the impact among younger generations. Fairfax plays on Gen Z hot topics including cancel culture, social media etiquette, social media activists, clout chasing, and sneaker obsessions.

Skyler Gisondo, Kiersey Clemons, Peter S. Kim and Jaboukie Young-White star.

Fairfax is co-produced by Amazon Studios in association with Serious Business and Titmouse.

“We love what Matt, Teddy, and Aaron did with Fairfax—create a great animated comedy with distinctive, culturally relevant characters,” said Vernon Sanders, head of television, Amazon Studios. “From hypebeast humor to wise-cracking pigeons, we love the way they collaborate to make smart and hysterical projects and look forward to what they do next, which is sure to have our audiences doubled over in hysterical laughter.”

Riley and Buchsbaum met in college at the University of Southern California, studying business and film. Together, they wrote a feature comedy spec, El Tigre, which made The Black List and was sold to Sony, with Mosaic Entertainment producing, in a competitive bidding war. Since then, they have written and sold projects to Sony, CBS, MGM, Paramount, Universal, Comedy Central, Roku, and Prime Video.

Hausfater’s first feature, Ex-Boyfriend of the Bride, landed on The Black List in 2012. Since then, Hausfater has been a staff writer on Undateable for NBC and a co-producer on Club de Cuervos for Netflix. Additionally, he has developed and created original series for Phil Lord and Christopher Miller at Fox and Bill Lawrence at NBC.

“We are incredibly excited to expand our working relationship with Amazon. They have been amazing creative partners on Fairfax and we look forward to collaborating with them for the rest of time… or until the deal expires,” said Hausfater, Riley, and Buchsbaum.

Riley and Buchsbaum are both repped by Michael Lasker at Mosaic, Ryan Draizin at WME and Jeffrey Frankel at McKuin Frankel & Whitehead. Hausfater is repped by Lindsay Perraud at Kaplan/Perrone, Allan Haldeman/Matt Baldovsky/Jordan Lonner at UTA, and Robby Koch at Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush, Kaller & Gellman, LLP.