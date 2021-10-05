Whistleblower Frances Haugen Tells Lawmakers Facebook “Needs Real Oversight” — Update

UPDATED, 8:14 AM PT: Frances Haugen, the , told lawmakers that the company was “putting profits over our safety,” reiterating that the company was aware of the potential harm its platform poses to children and it public discourse yet chose not to take meaningful action.

While that message mirrored what she told 60 Minutes on Sunday, Haugen also outlined steps that she believes Congress should take the rein in the company.

Haugen said that lawmakers should explore changing Section 230, the passage of a 1996 law that exempts platforms from liability for third-party content, to exempt decisions that are made about algorithms. She also suggested a regulatory body that would have oversight over tech platforms.

She also countered Facebook’s own claims, in a flood of video and online ads, that profess to support changing Section 230 and privacy laws. But Haugen said that the company’s proposals will “not get to the core of the issue.” She instead called on lawmakers to “break out of their regulatory frames” and said that “until the incentives change, Facebook will not change.”

She also said that the company was less transparent that other platforms, accusing Facebook of hiding its data so that users can not discern how it personalizes its feeds.

“A company with such frightening influence over so many people needs real oversight,” she said.

Her testimony could give renewed energy for passing legislation, as lawmakers have proposed a series of measures over the past few years, only to see it languish. Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), who chairs the Senate Judiciary antitrust subcommittee, said that they are working on legislation, after a House subcommittee passed a series of measures during the summer.

The official purpose of the hearing was to focus on Facebook’s impact on kids online, triggered by a Wall Street Journal expose showing that the company had research on the addictive nature of its platform and the impact that Instagram had on teen girls and negative body images.

But Haugen repeatedly focused on how the platform also impacted political discourse, with the algorithm favoring user engagement, or content likely to generated feelings of anger and outrage. Although Facebook uses artificial intelligence to try to root out incendiary content, she said that the company’s “own research says they cannot adequately identify dangerous content.”

“They cannot protect us from the harms that they know are in their own systems,” she said.

While much of the focus has been on Facebook’s impact on political discourse in the U.S., Haugen linked the platform to unrest in other counties, including Ethiopia, where there have been complaints about hate speech on the platform amid ethnic violence.

PREVIOUSLY: Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) said Tuesday the world’s largest social media company is facing a “big tobacco, jaw dropping moment of truth” as a massive cache of internal whistleblower documents show Facebook put profits ahead of the safety of children, when it knew it was causing harm.

He introduced a Senate Commerce subcommittee hearing focused on testimony by former Facebook executive Frances Haugen by thanking her for “standing up to one of the most powerful, implacable corporations in the world.” CNN carried the hearing from the start, with Fox News also joining and MSNBC providing coverage.

“But you are not here alone. You are armed with document and evidence that speak volumes about how Facebook puts profits in front of people,” he said.

Facebook was the target of a series of scathing investigative reports last month in the Wall Street Journal, based on documents supplied by Haugen. They created an outcry by seeming to show that Facebook platforms harms teens in various ways and knows it. It prompted a hearing on the Hill last week with Facebooks’ Director, Global Head of Safety, Antigone Davis.

CEO Mark Zuckerberg has been mostly publicly silent in recent days and lawmakers berated him for going “sailing” as avalanche of documents hit and, in a weird coincidence, FB’s social media platforms went down yesterday for an unprecedented six hours.

Sen. Blumenthal said that had Davis insisted then that the research unveiled in the documents “‘is not a bombshell.’ This research is the very definition of a bombshell. Facebook is facing a big tobacco moment. I helped lead the big tobacco xx I remember when we found those files that they had done research [showing tobacco is harmful] and concealed it.” Blumenthal — head of Subcommittee on Consumer Protection, Product Safety, and Data Security — was a leader in exposing the harms of big tobacco.

“Facebook knows its products can be toxic to children … but they valued their profit more than the pain they cause children,” he said.

He said the SEC and the FTC should also investigate if Facebook had misled investors.

More to come.