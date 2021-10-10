Facebook To Limit Politics, Boost Friends, Says Spokesman On ‘Meet The Press’

Fighting back after a whistleblower’s damning testimony earlier this week before a Congressional committee, spokesman Nick Clegg said on NBC’s Sunday Meet The Press that changes are coming to the social media outlet.

Clegg, the former UK deputy prime minister who is now vice president for global affairs and communications at Facebook, said the company will reduce the presence of politics on people’s feeds after it lifted safety measures implemented for the 2020 US election. He claimed the move stems from user feedback seeking “more friends, less politics.”