Is Facebook Down Again? Company Says People Having Trouble Accessing Apps Four Days After Record Outage

’s having a rotten week on both the public relations and apparently the technical side. According to the Downdetector site that lets users plug in outages and graphs them, complaints started to spike around 2:15 pm ET about problems accessing apps and peaked Instagram and Facebook Messenger are having a similar issues, all acknowledged by FB in a tweet apologizing for the inconvenience.

On Monday, Facebook apps were down for a prolonged six hours in the U.S. and around the world. The social media giant, which has nearly 3 billion users, said the outage was caused by a networking glitch that interrupted communications between its data centers. It said there was no evidence user data had been compromised. More specifically — “configuration changes on the backbone routers that coordinate network traffic between our data centers caused issues that interrupted this communication. This disruption to network traffic had a cascading effect on the way our data centers communicate, bringing our services to a halt.”

On Tuesday, a whistleblower Frances Haugen testified before a Senate committee that the companies has ignored its own research on how its platforms can cause harm as it puts profits first. CEO Mark Zuckerberg denied that was true but asked again for some form of government regulation of social media.