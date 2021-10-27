‘Extrapolations’: Forest Whitaker, Marion Cotillard, Tobey Maguire & Eiza Gonzalez Join Scott Z. Burns’ Apple Drama

EXCLUSIVE: Apple TV+’s climate change anthology drama series Extrapolations has added more big names to its cast.

Forest Whitaker, Marion Cotillard, Tobey Maguire and Eiza Gonzalez are the latest stars to join the series, from Scott Z. Burns.

They join the likes of Meryl Streep, Sienna Miller, Kit Harington, Tahar Rahim, Matthew Rhys, Daveed Diggs, Gemma Chan, David Schwimmer and Adarsh Gourav in the project.

The series, currently in production, tells stories of how the upcoming changes to the planet will affect love, faith, work and family on a personal and human scale. Told over a season of eight interconnected episodes, each story in the scripted series will track the worldwide battle for our mutual survival spanning the 21st century.

2020-21 Apple TV+ Pilots & Series Orders

Whitaker plays small-time investor August Bolo, Cotillard plays art dealer Sylvie Bolo, Maguire plays kelp farmer Nic and Gonzalez plays artist and influencer Elodie.

It comes from Michael Ellenberg’s Media Res with Burns as writer, director and exec producer. Ellenberg, Greg Jacobs, Dorothy Fortenberry and Lindsey Springer also exec produce.

Whitaker is fresh from starring in Aretha Franklin biopic Respect, starred in and exec produced Epix’s Godfather of Harlem and is set to feature in Star Wars’ spinoff series Andor.

Cotillard recently starred in Leos Carax’s Annette and just booked a role in Ellen Kuras’ Lee Miller biopic. Spider-Man and The Great Gatsby star Maguire stars in Damien Chazelle’s Babylon alongside Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie, while Eiza Gonzalez, who starred in Baby Driver, is set to star in Netflix’s The Three Body Problem from the Game of Thrones showrunners.

Whitaker is repped by WME, Brillstein Entertainment Partners, Cohen & Gardner, Cotillard by CAA and Agence Adequat, Maguire by WME and Management 360 and Gonzalez by WME, Linden Entertainment and Jackoway Austen Tyerman