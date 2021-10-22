Skip to main content
‘Evil’ Creators & Cast Remember Peter Scolari: “He Was Just Wonderful”

Evil - Peter Scolari
Peter Scolari as Bishop Thomas Marx of the Paramount+ series Evil. Elizabeth Fisher/CBS

The creative team and cast of CBS’ Evil honored Peter Scolari, who died on Friday after a two-year battle with cancer. He was 66 years old. For Evil co-creator Robert King, Scolari “was one of the funniest – sneakily funny – actors we’ve worked with.”

“He always took a nothing scene and found different ways to twist it, and throw in odd pauses that made it jump,” King said on Twitter. “I will try to collect my thoughts more. He was just wonderful.”

King’s Twitter thread featured images of Scolari, who recurred on the CBS’ series’ second season as Bishop Thomas Marx. King reflected on Scolari’s process and the actors’ abilities to find “comic effect” in each of his performances.

“Beyond everything else, Peter Scolari was a mensch, a hard worker, a thoughtful actor, always a pleasure on set,” King continued. “This feels like a very depressing day. Writing about him makes it a bit easier, but not really.”

King also shared his thoughts alongside series co-creator Michelle King in the following statement:

“Peter was beloved on our set by the cast, the crew, and the writers not only because he was mensch and a giving actor, but because he took what otherwise was the straight man part and turned it into a comic pleasure. He always found different ways to phrase things or find odd pauses in the middle of sentences. You could see him molding the lines looking for the laughs. Watching his dailies was always a thrill because you saw his craft in action. He worked with us right up until April 27th, and he was great in every episode. We are going to miss him dreadfully.”

Star Aasif Mandvi, who appears as Ben Shakir, also remembered Scolari. On Twitter, Mandvi shared a video of Scolari behind-the-scenes.

“Our set will never be the same without you,” he wrote. “I will miss your stories, your laugh, your impressions, and your dance.”

The Emmy-winning actor is survived by his wife, and his four children Nicholas, Joseph, Kreaton and Cali.

See the social media reactions below.

 

 

 

