Evan Sypek Joins Westbrook As SVP Of Business And Legal Affairs, Unscripted

EXCLUSIVE: Attorney and business affairs exec Evan Sypek is joining Westbrook Inc. as Senior Vice President, Business and Legal Affairs, Unscripted, the company announced today.

In his new role, Sypek will help oversee business and legal affairs for Westbrook across Westbrook Media, Westbrook Studios, and Red Table Talk Production’s unscripted development and production projects. He’ll report directly to Westbrook COO, Gila Jones, and will start his new role effective immediately.

“Evan’s dealmaking experience and understanding of the unscripted space are second to none,” said Terence Carter, who serves as Co-President and Head of TV at Westbrook Studios. “His unique expertise will be integral to the growth of Westbrook’s unscripted content offerings as we continue to develop premium unscripted projects across each of our divisions. We look forward to having him on the team.”

Related Story Ben Priest Joins Westbrook As EVP, New Business Development

“In such a short time, Westbrook has already built an unscripted slate across its brands that is empowering and truly connects with audiences all over the globe,” added Sypek. “I am thrilled to join this incredibly talented group of people and look forward to being part of a team that is building something amazing.”

Before coming to Westbrook, Sypek had worked his way up the ranks at Universal Studio Group and NBC Entertainment, quickly earning promotions from Director to VP, to Senior Vice President of Business Affairs for Universal Television Alternative Studio. In that role, he oversaw policy and strategy, along with the negotiation of talent, development, production, licensing and distributions deals for USG and NBC projects including America’s Got Talent, The Billboard Music Awards, Songland, The Titan Games, The Voice, The Weakest Link, and World of Dance.

Prior to his time at Universal Studio Group and NBC Entertainment, Sypek worked as a production attorney at MGM Television, there overseeing legal and business affairs for various productions including The Voice.

News of Sypek’s hiring comes on the heels of a major announcement from Westbrook back in August, regarding a five year first-look deal with National Geographic for unscripted content. The first joint project from the companies is adventure series Welcome to Earth with Will Smith, which is set to premiere on Disney+ later this year.

Other upcoming projects from Westbrook include the recently launched Amend: The Fight For America, a multimedia docuseries exploring the Fourteenth Amendment through the lens of American history, hybrid docuseries African Queens, and a Netflix variety special hosted by and starring Will Smith.

Will and Jada Pinkett Smith founded Westbrook with Miguel Melendez and and Ko Yada back in 2019. The media company curating and producing content across the mediums of digital, traditional TV and motion pictures, for all platforms, is home to premium film and TV studio, Westbrook Studios; vertically-integrated IP incubator, brand content studio, and production company, Westbrook Media; Red Table Talk Productions, which is responsible for popular Facebook Watch series Red Table Talk and Red Table Talk: The Estefans; and Good Goods, which creates consumer products stemming from company IP and existing talent partnerships.