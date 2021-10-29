Eva Longoria, Jamie Foxx & Nick Cannon Set Up Holiday Movies At VH1

VH1 is launching a holiday movie slate and has drafted features from exec producers including Eva Longoria, Jamie Foxx and Nick Cannon.

The ViacomCBS network is launching its Naughty or Nice strand at the end of November through December with five made-for-television movies – Adventures in Christmasing, The Bitch Who Stole Christmas, Hip Hop Family Christmas, Let’s Get Merried and Miracles Across 125th Street.

Adventures in Christmasing centers around Parker Baldwin, a highly successful and meticulous talk show host who plans everything to a T, finds her Christmas plans upended when her network persuades her to spend three days in the wild with superstar adventurer & television survivalist Finn Holt for a holiday television event. The two butt heads until they find themselves stranded together in the wild with no food, unreliable shelter and no form of communication. Unexpectedly impacting each other, they come to realize life is the greatest adventure.

A story by Kim Fields and Rhonda Baraka, written by Baraka and directed by Troy A. Scott, it stars Fields, Adrian Holmes, Kel Mitchell, Eva Marcille and Jonathan Silverman.

MTV Entertainment Studios, Johnson Production Group, K-Lab Studios produce with Fields, Art Rutter and Timothy Johnson; Meghan Hooper, Josh Van Houdt and Janee Dabney exec producing. It launches November 29.

The Bitch Who Stole Christmas, which launches December 2, is “the draggiest Christmas movie ever made”. It follows a workaholic big-city fashion journalist is sent to a Christmas-obsessed small town to dig up a story when she finds herself in the middle of cut-throat housewives, a high-stakes “Winter Ball” competition, and a sinister plot that could destroy Christmas.

Written by Connor Wright and Christina Friel and directed by Don Scardino, it stars RuPaul, Krysta Rodriguez, Andy Ridings, Michelle Visage, Ginger Minj, Brooke Lynn Hytes, Peppermint, Jan Sport, Jaymes Mansfield, Latrice Royale, Gottmik, Morgan McMichaels, Porkchop, Carson Kressley, Ross Mathews, Chad Michaels, Heidi N Closet, Kelly Mantle, Kimora Blac, Laganja Estranja, Manila Luzon, Mayhem Miller, Pandora Boxx, Raven, Rock M. Sakura, Kylie Sonique Love, Kim Petras, Charo and Anna Maria Horsford.

Produced by World of Wonder and MTV Entertainment Studios, it is exec produced by Randy Barbato, Fenton Bailey, Tom Campbell, Don Scardino, Nina L. Diaz, Meghan Hooper, Josh Van Houdt, Samantha Schles, Marcia Lansdown and Janee Dabney.

Hip Hop Family Christmas, which launches on December 6, follows hop hop’s most famous family, who agree to participate in a live Christmas television special to address negative press and soften their image.

Directed by Greg Carter, who writes with Aydrea Walden, Saeed Crumpler and Datari Turner, it stars Keri Hilson, Ne-Yo, Terrence J, Serayah, MC Lyte, Redman, Valarie Pettiford, Jodi Lyn O’Keefe, Demetrius Shipp Jr, Billy Sorrells, Jonathan Kite, B. Simone, Jess Hilarious, Niatia ‘Lil Mama’ Kirkland, Vena E., Vanessa Simmons and Tank

Jamie Foxx exec produces alongside Datari Turner, Greg Carter; Meghan Hooper, Josh Van Houdt, Mychael Chinn, Trevor Rose and Janee Dabney. It is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, Foxxhole and Nexus Films.

Let’s Get Merried, which launches on December 13, centers around a bachelorette weekend at a Christmas-themed adventure park that gets all kinds of holly jolly when a hard-partying, down-on-her-luck, holiday-hater decides to get married. That day. To a man she has yet to meet.

Written by Sasha Perl-Raver and directed by Veronica Rodriguez, it stars Mishel Prada, Xosha Roquemore, Tahj Mowry, Nicolette Pearse, Nicole Power, Savannah Basley.

It is exec produced by Eva Longoria, Adriana Martinez Barron and Ben Spector; Lance Samuels, Meghan Hooper, Josh Van Houdt, Andrew Lutin, Trevor Rose and Marcia Lansdown and produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, UnbeliEVAble Ent, and Blue Ice Pictures.

Finally, Miracles Across 125th Street, which launches on December 20, follows a Harlem rapper who returns to his family’s church after battling drug addiction, to confront his past on Christmas Eve.

Written and directed by Nick Cannon, it stars Cannon, Lil Kim, Chrisette Michele, Kierra Sheard-Kelly, Tommy Davidson, Bruce Church aka “Bruce Bruce,” Luenell Campbell aka “Luenell,” Fred Hammond, Karen Clark Sheard, Akon, Cameron J. Wright, Vena “Pretty Vee” Excell, Marsha Warfield, Ashley Adair, Bobb’e J. Thompson, Santwon McCray, Airean Josiah aka AJ Boogie, Jarun Jones aka YM, Connor Finnerty, Golden Cannon, AJ Bernard, Destiny Renee Boyd, Cosme Flores, Rahja Fuller, Todrick Hall, DC Young Fly, Jim Jones, Rickey Smiley and Teyana Taylor.

Cannon exec produces alongside Michael Goldman; Benjamin Sumpter, Mike Elliott, Joe Genier; Nina L. Diaz, Donny Hugo Herran, Dara Cook, Trevor Rose and Janee Dabney. It is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, Ncredible Entertainment, and Capital Arts.

“With our Naughty or Nice film slate, VH1 is reimagining the holidays with modern, fresh takes,” says Nina L. Diaz, CCO/President of Content for MTV Entertainment Group. “Working together with Eva, Jamie, Kim, Nick as well as our long-standing partners Randy and Fenton has truly been a gift that keeps on giving.”