Eva Longoria To Star In TV Adaption of Isabel Allende’s Novel ‘The House of the Spirits’

Eva Longoria is set to star in the TV adaptation of the Isabel Allende bestselling novel The House of Spirits for FilmNation Entertainment. Longoria will play Blanca Trueba, one of the passionate and courageous women who leads the family’s destiny across generations.

The House of the Spirits is a family saga that follows the extraordinary lives of three generations of women in the Trueba family. Set in a remote South American country, this timeless drama, with tints of Magical Realism, takes us on an epic journey of fortune, intrigue, love, and fate throughout the 20th century.

Francisca Alegría and Fernanda Urrejola are writing the adaptation, the former will direct.

“It’s truly an honor to bring one of Isabel Allende’s iconic works to the screen for audiences worldwide alongside FilmNation, Francisca, and Fernanda,” Longoria said in a statement. “This is a story rich in themes of family, love, and magic. I am excited to show the world the beauty, creativity, and masterclass talent that our community continues to produce.”

Added Alegría, “It’s an honor to be adapting Isabel Allende’s The House of the Spirits. I am a devout admirer of her work and her as an artist, and this novel is such a fundamental piece of Latin American culture. Isabel was ahead of her time, just like the female protagonists of the story, and I feel that today, 40 years later, we can actually understand and integrate the deeply complex threads of their powerful lineage. Fernanda and I are beyond excited to be developing this series with our wonderful producers at FilmNation and to have the exceptional Eva Longoria starring as Blanca.”

Allende, who hails from Chile, is credited as the most widely read Spanish-language author with more than 20 books released throughout her career.

