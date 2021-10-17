ESPN Veteran Reporter Allison Williams Out Over Disney Vaccination Mandate – Update

The college football and basketball sideline reporter earlier said that she was opting out for the season. She said she and her husband were trying for a second child. But on Friday night, she said that her “request for accommodation” was denied.

As a result, Williams said, she will be “separated from the company.”

“Belief is a word I’ve been thinking about a lot lately, because in addition to the medical apprehensions regarding my desire to have another child in regards to receiving this injection, I am also so morally and ethically not aligned with this,” Williams said in an Instagram video. “And I’ve had to really dig deep and analyze my values and my morals, and ultimately I need to put them first.

“And the irony in all this is that a lot of those same values and principals I hold so dear are what made me a really good employee and probably helped with the success that I’ve been able to have in my career.”

Disney’s vaccine mandate is set go into effect on Friday.