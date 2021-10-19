eOne’s Madison Merritt Joins Jesse Collins Entertainment As EVP Unscripted & Alternative Programming

EXCLUSIVE: Jesse Collins Entertainment has brought on former eOne unscripted exec Madison Merritt as EVP, Unscripted Content and Alternative Programming. In her new role, Merritt will oversee development and current for series and documentaries.

“I could not be more excited to welcome Madison to JCE. She brings a wealth of knowledge and enthusiasm to our team and is the ideal leader to take on this critical role,” said Collins. “As a content creator, she has proven that she can identify trends, keep JCE ahead of the curve and help elevate and expand our unscripted programming.”

Merritt moves to JCE from Entertainment One where she spearheaded the creation, development and sales of unscripted series and content. During her tenure there, Merritt worked on shows for Amazon, Discovery+, Facebook, Hulu, Peacock, TLC and VH1, among others.

Prior to joining eOne, Merritt led Mad Ave Entertainment, a company she founded to develop television, branded entertainment and digital content. Through that banner, she developed and sold series to TLC and VH1; and also expanded the HGTV franchise Flip or Flop to Nashville,TN as part of an overall deal with Asylum Entertainment.

Before Mad Ave Entertainment, Merritt was SVP of Series and Development at Ish Entertainment. She oversaw the West Coast development and shepherded a number of projects including All About Aubrey (Oxygen), Fix My Family (WeTV), Girlfriend Confidential: LA (Oxygen), Empire Girls (Style), T.I.’s Road to Redemption (MTV) and 50 Cent: The Money and the Power (MTV). Simultaneously, Merritt headed up the creation and sale of the Google YouTube Channel, Uno Dos Tres, a Hispanic digital channel targeted towards second and third generation Latinos. Merritt began her career in New York at VH1, CMT and Logo in acquisitions and co-productions.

“I am thrilled to be joining Jesse Collins Entertainment in this exciting new role. Jesse is an absolute powerhouse who has built an illustrious reputation and stellar team. Watching JCE explode over the last years, emerging as an industry leader with major live events and groundbreaking programming, has been beyond inspiring. He has built a company populated by the best and brightest and I am honored to be among them as he leads us to the next levels of success,” said Merritt.