eOne Boarding Tri-Star Pictures’ ‘The Woman King’ As Co-Financier

EXCLUSIVE: Entertainment One (eOne) will be co-financing Tri-Star Pictures’ historical epic The Woman King which is inspired by true events which took place in The Kingdom of Dahomey, one of the most powerful states of Africa in the 18th and 19th centuries.

eOne is handling distribution in the United Kingdom and TriStar Pictures will release the movie in all other territories.

Oscar winner Viola Davis stars in the Gina Prince-Bythewood directed feature opposite John Boyega, International Emmy Award nominated South African actress Thuso Mbedu, Lashana Lynch, Sheila Atim, Adrienne Warren, Jayme Lawson and Hero Fiennes-Tiffin.

The Woman King follows Nanisca, General of the all-female military unit, and Nawi, an ambitious recruit, who together fought enemies who violated their honor, enslaved their people, and threatened to destroy everything they’ve lived for.

Pic is based on an original screenplay by Dana Stevens with current draft by Stevens and Prince-Bythewood. Oscar winning producer Cathy Schulman is producing though her Welle Entertainment. Schulman is currently the EP and show runner of Showtime’s upcoming series The First Lady, which also stars Davis. Davis and Julius Tennon of JuVee Productions and Maria Bello of Jack Blue Productions are also producing.

eOne currently has the feature Broadway musical Come From Away streaming on AppleTV+. The film studios which develops, produces, finances and distributes is part of Hasbro.