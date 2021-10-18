EOne Behind Swedish Scandi Noir Thriller; Deepens Ties In Nordic Region

Entertainment One (eOne) is to strengthen its relationship with Nordic networks as the studio reveals plans for a “Swedish Scandi-noir” production in the region.

EOne plans to expand content deals across Sweden, Norway, Denmark and Finland that have so far accounted for more than 800 hours’ worth of content this year alone.

Beyond distribution, eOne is to deepen its roots in the region by partnering with Copenhagen-based Ragnarok producer SAM Productions on the development of a local series, which was described as a “Swedish Scandi-noir thriller” by Spyro Markesinis, eOne’s Executive Vice President, Sales, EMEA and Asia.

“We are committed to growing our relationships in this significant region with broader distribution deals across an expanded library of content as we solidify our presence in the Nordics,” added eOne Sales Director Carolina den Baas. “We’re proud to deliver eOne’s vast slate of international hits to audiences across the Nordics, especially as we make headway and continue to widen our focus within this territory.”

eOne’s suite of agreements in the region includes dramas such as Nathan Fillion’s The Rookie, which is Norwegian network TV2’s highest-rated US scripted series premiere for more than three years, and premium factual offerings including PBS’ The Virus That Shook The World.