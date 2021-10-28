Melissa Leo & Emma Roberts In Final Negotiations For Thriller ‘Returns’; Sierra/Affinity & Gersh Launch Sales — AFM

EXCLUSIVE: Oscar winner Melissa Leo (The Fighter) and We’re The Millers star Emma Roberts are in final negotiations to lead thriller Returns, we can reveal.

Sierra/Affinity is launching sales on the package ahead of the virtual AFM. Gersh is handling North America.

In Returns, when a young woman returns to a fractured home 12 years after her mysterious disappearance, family secrets and old grudges haunt her joyous homecoming.

Directed by George Ratliff and written by Matthew A. Gossett, based on a story by Ratliff and Gossett, the thriller is being financed by Contentious Media, and produced by Trevor White, Tim White, and Allan Mandelbaum of Star Thrower Entertainment, and Gia Walsh of Gigi Films.

Production of the feature is set to commence next April in New Jersey.

Leo’s most recent movie include Melissa McCarthy comedy Thunder Force and action-thriller Ida Red. Roberts was most recently announced for Spencer Squire’s first feature Abandoned and will next be seen in Marius Balchunas’ About Fate. Credits also include The Hunt, Holidate and Nerve.

Ratliff’s film credits include Welcome Home starring Emily Ratajkowski and Aaron Paul, Salvation Boulevard starring Pierce Brosnan, Jennifer Connelly, Ed Harris, Greg Kinnear, Jim Gaffigan and Marisa Tomei, and Joshua starring Sam Rockwell and Vera Farmiga.

Leo is represented by APA and The Initiative Group. Roberts is represented by CAA and is managed by David Sweeney. Ratfliff is represented by Verve Talent and Literary Agency and Circle of Confusion.