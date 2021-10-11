Emma Corrin To Headline FX Limited Series ‘Retreat’

EXCLUSIVE: Coming off an award-winning turn as Princess Diana on Netflix’s The Crown, Emma Corrin has been tapped as the lead of Retreat, FX’s limited series from The OA creators Brit Marling and Zal Batmanglij. Corrin will play Darby Hart, the amateur sleuth at the center of a murder mystery set at a secluded retreat.

Retreat is a radical conceptualization of the whodunit with a new kind of detective at the helm — a gen Z amateur sleuth named Darby Hart (Corrin). Darby and 11 other guests are invited by a reclusive billionaire to participate in a Retreat at a remote and dazzling location. When one of the other guests is found dead, Darby must fight to prove it was murder against a tide of competing interests and before the killer takes another life.

Marling and Batmanglij will write and direct the series which they executive produce with Andrea Sperling. FX Productions is the studio.

Corrin’s portrayal of Princess Diana in Season 4 of Netflix’s The Crown received an Emmy nomination and won Golden Globe and Critics Choice awards for Best Leading Female Actor in a Drama Series. Having wrapped Michael Grandage’s feature My Policeman opposite Harry Styles for Amazon Studios, and then starring in the praised two-hander play Anna X in London’s West End, Corrin is currently filming Laure de Clermont-Tonnerre’s Lady Chatterley’s Lover for Sony/3000 Pictures/Blueprint/Netflix Films. Corrin, whose recent credits also include the feature Misbehaviour with Kiera Knightley and Season 1 of Pennyworth for Epix, is repped by Insight Management, Circle of Confusion, and Public Eye PR.