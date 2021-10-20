Emily Blunt In Talks To Join Christopher Nolan’s Next Film ‘Oppenheimer’ At Universal

EXCLUSIVE: In what would be the first major piece of casting since officially confirming Oppenheimer will be his next film, Christopher Nolan looks to have found Cillian Murphy a co-star to join him in what is believed to be an all-star ensemble. Sources tell Deadline that Emily Blunt is in talks to join Murphy in the Universal tentpole that Nolan will write and direct. Sources say she will play the wife of J. Robert Oppenheimer (Murphy), the scientist who ran the Manhattan Project that led to the invention of the atomic bomb. The film will bow on July 21, 2023, a slot typically saved for Nolan films in the past.

Reps for Universal and Blunt could not be reached for comment.

Universal will distribute Oppenheimer theatrically worldwide and release the film in North American. Nolan will also be producing along with Emma Thomas and Atlas Entertainment’s Charles Roven. The film is based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning book American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer by Kai Bird and the late Martin J. Sherwin.

Deadline was first to announce this would be Nolan’s next film and also broke the news of Universal landing the rights to film following a heated bidding war among almost every major suitor in town. Deadline also first mentioned that Murphy would have a key role in the project, which is now confirmed to be the man at the center of the story.

Blunt had not one but two films crossing the $100 million domestic marker this year, a feat no leading actor or actress has accomplished since the box office reset. She reprised her leading role in A Quiet Place Part II, which has grossed $160 million domestically and nearly $300 million worldwide. She followed that up with Jungle Cruise, starring opposite Dwayne Johnson, with that film grossing $114 million domestic.

She is repped by CAA.