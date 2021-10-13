Ellen Pompeo Muses About Plans After ‘Grey’s Anatomy’: “I’m Sure I’ll Act Again”

After more than 18 years on ABC’s long-running Grey’s Anatomy, star Ellen Pompeo has weighed in on what her on-screen future may look like after Dr. Meredith Grey.

“Probably not movies, I don’t have a movie career,” Pompeo said during Audacy’s Check In.

In a chat with Audacy’s Dax Holt, Pompeo said that the days of pigeon-holing of TV actors to solely television projects are over thanks to the ubiquity of streaming. However, even the shifts of the entertainment landscape won’t necessarily push the actress to the big screen.

“Before, being on a network for so long, you’d literally be doomed. That definitely is not the case anymore so I probably wouldn’t do movies per se, but I probably will do some streaming television,” Pompeo continued.

Though the actress didn’t delve too deep into the types of streaming projects she’d take on, she shared that she’s currently “developing something right now,” adding that “we’ll see if it’s that’s meant to see the light of day.” Pompeo has already taken the plunge into development with her production company Calamity Jane. In April, Deadline learned exclusively that a black comedy starring Sex and the City‘s Kristin Davis is in the works at HBO Max from Pompeo’s company.

Beyond development and potentially streaming television gigs, Pompeo has already started branching out into different fields, including audio series with her Tell Me with Ellen Pompeo podcast debuting last month.

“I’m just trying to play in some different areas and do a few new things but I’m sure I’ll act again,” she said.

Grey’s Anatomy returned for its 18th season earlier this month, however there is still speculation about whether the current chapter will be its last. Pompeo’s current contract is up at the end of the season.

Watch the clip below for her comments.