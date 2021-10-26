Elizabeth Hurley To Star In Caribbean Rom-Com; Big Names On Board For Bafta Breakthrough Talent Jury – Global Briefs

Model and actress Elizabeth Hurley arrives at The Lincoln Center Corporate Fund Fashion Gala honoring Leonard A. Lauder at Alice Tully Hall on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Elizabeth Hurley To Star In Caribbean Rom-Com

Elizabeth Hurley is to play the lead in The Caribbean Christmas, the rom-com shot in St Kitts and Nevis from MSR Media producer Philippe Martinez. Pic started filming this week. Cast on the film, which is the latest to be shot this year in the Caribbean island under its multi-film deal with MSR, includes Bridgerton’s Caroline Quentin, Nathalie Cox (Kingdom Of Heaven), Edoardo Costa (Live Free or Die Hard) and Incitement’s Hadar Cats. The film follows the story of an abandoned British bride, who spends December in the Caribbean with her bridesmaids as love blossoms. Hurley described the offer to film in the Caribbean after a difficult 18 months as “irresistible.” Martinez will direct and write alongside Cox.

Bafta Talent Unveils US-UK Jury

Handmaids’ Tale creator Bruce Miller, documentary maker Afua Hirsch and Netflix UK Features Director Fiona Lamptey are to feature in the U.S./UK jury for this year’s Bafta Breakthrough Talent Display. The initiative, a tie up with Netflix, features a panel of cross-industry juries, having also re-opened applications in India this year. Academy Award-winning composer A.R.Rahman has extended his support for a second year, with other jury members including Jerk creator Tim Renkow, Asacha Head of Content Maria Ishak and actor Niamh Algar. BAFTA Breakthrough is BAFTA’s flagship new talent initiative. The initiative, previously known as Breakthrough Brits, has been running in the UK since 2013 and in the U.S. and India since last year. The scheme has championed more than 160 newcomers, including Bukky Bakray, Paapa Essiedu, Letitia Wright, Florence Pugh, Josh O’Connor, Abubakar Salim, Nicole Newnham, Jim LeBrecht and Rose Glass. Supporters of the initiative in recent years who have taken one-to-one meetings include actors Olivia Colman, Tilda Swinton, Zawe Ashton, actor-producer Brad Pitt, directors Tom Harper, Barry Jenkins and Asif Kapadia, and actor-writers Sharon Horgan and Amy Schumer.

Full list of 2021 UK Jurors:

Ade Rawcliffe – Jury Chair | Group Director of Diversity and Inclusion at ITV

Afua Hirsch – Journalist/Cultural Commentator

Alisa Pomeroy – Senior Commissioning Editor, Factual (Channel 4)

Clare Stewart – Creative Consultant and Festival Director

David P Davis – Executive Producer (Bad Wolf)

Fiona Lamptey – Director of UK Features (Netflix)

Jodie Azhar – CEO and Games Director (Teazelcat Games)

Julia Godzinskaya – Film Producer (Nest Entertainment, The Witch)

Kharmel Cochrane – Casting Director (Saint Maud)

Molly Emma Rowe – Costume Designer (The Informer)

Peter Hoar – TV Director (It’s A Sin)

Siobhan Reddy – Studio Director (Media Molecule)

Tim Renkow – Writer/Performer (Jerk)

Vanessa Whyte – DOP (Ted Lasso)

