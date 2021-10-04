×
Talent Executive Elena Nachmanoff To Depart NBC News

Elena Nachmanoff, who has overseen talent recruitment at NBC News, plans to depart the network at the end of the year.

Nachmanoff, who has been with the network for 31 years, said in a memo to staff that she has decided to “pursue external opportunities.” NBC News president Noah Oppenheim said that she’ll be succeeded by Jessica Kurdali.

“It’s impossible to turn on any one of our broadcasts or walk through 30 Rock or our bureaus (hopefully, again soon) and not see Elena’s mark,” Oppenheim wrote. “It’s thanks to her that we have the most talented, captivating and brilliant team of journalists.”

She wrote in a memo, “Throughout my time here at NBC, nothing has given me more satisfaction than to recruit and guide the careers of countless journalists. Now it is my time to turn the page and focus on new challenges ahead.”

Nachmanoff joined the network in 1990.

She wrote in her memo, “Over the years, while many things have changed, the integrity and quality of our journalists and reporters has never faltered. Holding ourselves to the highest standard of reporting remains our common goal.”

