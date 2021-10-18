‘Echoes’: Jonathan Tucker To Co-Star in Netflix Limited Series

EXCLUSIVE: Jonathan Tucker (Debris, Kingdom) is set as a lead opposite Michelle Monaghan in Echoes, Netflix’s psychological thriller limited series from 13 Reasons Why showrunner Brian Yorkey.

Created and written by Vanessa Gazy, Echoes is a mystery thriller about identical twins Leni and Gina, both portrayed by Monaghan, who share a dangerous secret. Since they were children, Leni and Gina secretly have swapped lives, culminating in a double life as adults: They share two homes, two husbands and a child, but everything in their perfectly choreographed world is thrown into disarray when one of the sisters goes missing.

Tucker will play Dylan James, a troubled and mysterious local townie and childhood associate of Leni and Gina’s [Michelle Monoghan].

Matt Bomer, Daniel Sunjata, Ali Stroker, Karen Robinson and Rosanny Zayas also star.

Tucker was most recently seen in the role of Bryan Beneventi in Debris. His other recent credits include Kingdom and he will next be seen in Nick Cassevetes’ God is a Bullet. Tucker is repped by UTA an Management 360.