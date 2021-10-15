Dystopian Drama Series ‘The Park’ Set For Topic & Vanishing Angle

EXCLUSIVE: The Park, a dystopian drama series that explores a society left to be governed by children as a mysterious virus starts killing off all adults, has wrapped production for Topic and Vanishing Angle.

The limited series, which is written and directed by Shal Ngo, who directed an episode of Hulu’s short film series Bite Size Halloween, and produced by Natalie Metzger (The Beta Test), is set to make the festival rounds with Topic and Vanishing Angle looking for broadcasters and streamers in the U.S. and internationally.

The Park stars Secrets of Sulphur Springs pair Chloe Guidry and Nhedrick Jabiar and Carmina Garay (PEN15).

It is a dystopian coming-of-age series focused on three kids who find themselves in an abandoned amusement park, aiming to unite whoever remains. With dangers lurking around every corner, they will do whatever it takes to survive their hellish Neverland.

Topic’s Ryan Chanatry and Nick Borenstein and Vanishing Angle’s Matt Miller exec produce.

Shal Ngo said, “The Park was turning around in my head for years – it was conceived pre-Covid – and seeing it brought to life so wonderfully by these dynamite kids and my dedicated crew was a true joy.”

“Collaborating with Shal Ngo and getting a peek into his crazy, brilliant mind with this project was so fun. His boundless energy and profound ideas are incredibly inspiring, even in the dark swamp of an abandoned amusement park”, added Natalie Metzger.

Nick Borenstein said, “Shal is one of the most exciting up-and-coming genre filmmakers working today and we’re thrilled to have collaborated with him on this prescient, gripping and deeply moving series.”