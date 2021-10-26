‘Dynasty’ Actor To Play Joe Biden; Sci-Fi ‘Sentinel’ Wraps In Estonia; ‘Allelujah’ Underway In UK; ‘The Six’ Gets UK Cinema Run – Global Briefs

Hunter Biden Pic Casts Actor To Play Joe Biden

John James (Dynasty) will portray President Joe Biden in My Son Hunter, a film focusing on his son Hunter Biden, who as previously announced will be played by Laurence Fox. Robert Davi (License to Kill) is directing the film. Phelim McAleer and Ann McElhinney are producing. Filming begins in Serbia this week and will last for four weeks.

‘Sentinel’ Wraps In Estonia

Altitude will launch sales on sci-fi thriller Sentinel, which recently wrapped production in Estonia, at AFM next month. Kate Bosworth, Thomas Kretschmann, Lucien Laviscount, and Martin McCann star in the movie, which comes from Estonian filmmaker Tanel Toom. Set in the future on a war-ravaged Earth, four soldiers man Sentinel – a remote military base in a vast ocean that separates two warring continents. They await the relief or the enemy, whichever comes first. Malachi Smyth wrote the screenplay, producers are Ben Pullen, Ivo Felt, Jorg Bundschuh, Pippa Cross, and Matthew James Wilkinson.

‘Allelujah’ Underway In UK

Jennifer Saunders, Bally Gill, Russell Tovey, David Bradley, Derek Jacobi and Judi Dench are leading the cast of Allelujah, which is now filming in the UK. Based on the stage play written by Alan Bennett, adapted by Heidi Thomas, the film is being directed by Richard Eyre. Producers are Damian Jones and Kevin Loader. The film is the darkly comic story of a geriatric ward in a small Yorkshire hospital threatened with closure. Pathé will distribute the movie in the UK, France and Switzerland and will handle sales for the rest of the world.

James Cameron Exec-Produced ‘The Six’ Gets UK Cinema Run

The Six, a documentary directed by British director Arthur Jones and exec-produced by James Cameron, will get a limited release in UK cinemas next month. The doc tells the story of six Chinese sailors who survived the Titanic only to be refused entry to the U.S. under an anti-immigration law called the Chinese Exclusion Act. Just hours after their escape, immigration officials escorted the six men to a cargo ship bound for Cuba. They then seemingly disappeared off the face of the earth. Following an international team of researchers, the documentary takes us on a journey across China to the U.S. as well as to Canada and the UK, in search of the survivor’s descendants. The film won awards at the Beijing and Shanghai film festivals. TVF International and the UK-China Film Collab are teaming for the UK release, which will begin at Picturehouse Central on November 16.