Canada Selects ‘Drunken Birds’ As Its International Feature Oscar Entry

Drunken Birds, the migrant drama from Serbian Canadian director Ivan Grbovic that had its world premiere in the Platform section at last month’s Toronto Film Festival, has been selected by Canada as the country’s entry into the 2022 International Feature Oscar race.

Written by Grbovic and Sara Mishara, the film (Les oiseaux ivres in French) centers on a quest for lost love that sends a man from Mexico to Canada, where he is hired as a seasonal worker. Fates intertwine, tensions grow, and moments of magical realism arise during the long workdays. Jorge Antonio Guerrero, Hélène Florent, Claude Legault, Marine Johnson, Maxime Dumontier, Amaryllis Tremblay, Karl Walcott, Yoshira Escárrega, Gilberto Barraza and Normand D’Amour star.

The film is produced by micro_scope and distributed by Les Films Opale. Wazabi Films is repping international sales. Drunken Birds was one of 10 films submitted to the pan-Canadian Oscar selection committee, Telefilm Canada said Monday.

“It is a film with which we wanted to celebrate the power of film, while taking the audience on a journey through the beauty, absurdity and injustice of our lives today,” said Grbovic about his second feature film after 2011’s Romeo Eleven (Roméo Onze). “We would like to share this honour with the rest of the film team, but also with the seasonal workers who leave their families every year to better their lives.”

Canada won the International Feature Oscar in 2004 with Denys Arcand’s The Barbarian Invasions (Les Invasions barbares) and has seen eight films nominated for the prize, most recently with 2013’s Rebelle directed by Kim Nguyen.

The International Feature shortlist of 15 films will be announced December 21, with Oscar nominations set for February 8.

Here’s a running list of confirmed 2022 entries so far: