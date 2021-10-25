‘Dr. Brain’: Korean Thriller From Apple TV+ Gets Premiere Date & Trailer

Apple TV+’s Korean thriller Dr. Brain is set to premiere on Nov. 4 and Deadline has your first look at the series’ trailer above. Forthcoming episodes will be released weekly through Dec. 10.

Lee Sun-kyun and Park Hee-soon in “Dr. Brain” Apple TV+

Dr. Brain, based on the popular Korean webtoon of the same name by Hongjacga, follows the brilliant brain scientist Sewon (Lee Sun-kyun) who suffers a horrific personal tragedy when his family falls victim to a mysterious accident. Desperate to uncover what happened, he goes to extraordinary lengths to solve the tragic mystery by conducting “brain syncs” with the dead to access their memories for clues.

Lee Sun-kyun is best known for his portrayal of patriarch Park Dong-ik in the 2019 hit film Parasite from Bong Joon-ho. Series costars include The series also stars Lee You-young, Park Hee-soon, Seo Ji-hye, and Lee Jae-won.

The six-episode series—the first Korean language series from Apple TV+— is executive produced, written, and directed by Kim Jee-woon. Executive producers also include Samuel Yeunju Ha and Jamie Yuan Lai for Bound Entertainment; Ham Jung Yeub and Daniel Han for StudioPlex; Joy Jinsoo Lee and Min Young Hong for Kakao Entertainment; and Antonio H.W. Lee. Kim Jin A and Koh YoungJae also write.

The series is produced for Apple TV+ by Bound Entertainment, Kakao Entertainment, StudioPlex, and Dark Circle Pictures.

Watch the trailer in full above.