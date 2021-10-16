‘Doom Patrol’ Renewed For Season 4 At HBO Max – DC FanDome

Doom Patrol is sticking together.

The superhero drama series has been renewed by HBO Max for a fourth season.

The series, which is currently airing its third season, premiered exclusively on DC Universe in 2019, while HBO Max and DC Universe aired the second season and HBO Max took the show on exclusively for its third run (watch a mid-season trailer below).

The show follows a group of superheroes who all suffered a horrible accident that gave them superhuman abilities, but also left them scarred and disfigured. Part support group, part superhero team, the Doom Patrol is a band of superpowered freaks who fight for a world that wants nothing to do with them.

In season three, the Doom Patrol is at a difficult crossroads and each member struggles to face who they are and who they want to be. And things get a whole lot more complicated when Madame Rouge arrives in a time machine with a very specific mission, if only she could remember it.

Season three stars Brendan Fraser, Matt Bomer, Diane Guerrero, April Bowlby, Joivan Wade, Timothy Dalton, Skye Roberts and Michelle Gomez.

Doom Patrol is produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television with showrunner Jeremy Carver, Geoff Johns, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Chris Dingess and Tamara Becher-Wilkinson serving as executive producers. The series is based on characters created for DC by Arnold Drake, Bob Haney and Bruno Premiani.