Donald Trump’s Website Disrupted By Hacking Incident

Former President Donald Trump’s website was the victim of a hacking incident, as a portion of the site was replaced by a message in Turkish.

According to The New York Daily News, the hacker told readers to “not forget Allah” and wrote a message that read, “Do not be like those who forgot Allah, as Allah made them forget themselves. They really went astray.” It also included a link to a speech from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The same hacker took responsibility for defacing Joe Biden’s website in November, after the presidential election.

A spokesperson for the former president did not immediately return a request for comment. Parts of the website were back to normal on Monday afternoon, along with that of Trump’s Save America PAC.

This is only the latest hacking incident aimed at political figures. Twitter experienced a large-scale hacking incident in 2020 in which the accounts of Biden, Barack Obama and Bill Gates, among others, were taken over with a message urging users to send bitcoin to a certain address, a scheme that netted more than $100,000. A 17-year-old hacker pleaded guilty earlier this year for his role in the incident and was sentenced to three years in juvenile prison.