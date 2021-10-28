Dolph Lundgren To Direct And Star In Action Pic ‘Wanted Man’ For Millennium — AFM

EXCLUSIVE: Here comes the AFM brawn. The Expendables and Aquaman star Dolph Lundgren is set to direct and star in action pic Wanted Man, which Millennium Media is launching ahead of the virtual AFM.

Lundgren has also penned the script with Michael Worth (Killing Cupid).

In Wanted Man, when a cartel shooting leaves several DEA agents dead, an ageing police officer must retrieve an eyewitness and escort her across the border. But when they learn that the attack was executed by American forces, he must decide who to trust.

Producers are Jeffrey Greenstein and Jonathan Yunger of Millennium Media. Executive producers for Millennium are Avi Lerner, Boaz Davidson, and Trevor Short.

The film is looking to start production in February.

Rocky icon Lundgren is currently in production on The Expendables 4 — produced by Millennium — and Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom.

Millennium is coming off The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard, Jolt and Till Death.