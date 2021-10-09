‘Doctor Who: Flux’ Unveils Season 13 Trailer, Promises New Villains For Jodie Whittaker Finale

The 13th season of Doctor Who will be a Halloween treat for fans, the BBC has confirmed, arriving on Oct. 31. The show revealed its first trailer for the newest installment of the series, which will be the last for Jodie Whittaker in the iconic role. Three specials next year will be her last as the first female Doctor, with showrunner Chris Chibnall also departing for returning showrunner Russell T. Davies.

A new title for the series, Doctor Who: Flux, was part of the reveal. Each of the eight episodes in this season will be connected as part of a larger story.

The new season will find The Doctor and and Yaz (Mandip Gill) encountering two new companions. One of them is Game of Thrones’ actor Jacob Anderson, who will play futuristic new ally, Vinder.

Watch the teaser for more.