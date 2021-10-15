‘Doctor Who: Flux’ Releases First-Look Trailer For 13th Season, Spotlighting Guest Actors And Monsters

It wouldn’t be Doctor Who without monsters. And even though the show Season 13 is known as Doctor Who: Flux, it promises more creatures great and small.

The trailer for the show’s 13th season is out now (watch it above), revealing a first look at the guest actors and monsters that will be featured across the six-episode series. The character names of the guests and the monster names, as well as who will be playing them, will be announced at a later date.

The shows will be among the last for Jodie Whittaker, the first female Doctor in the iconic role. Three specials next year will be her swan song, with showrunner Chris Chibnall also departing for returning showrunner Russell T. Davies.

Joining regular cast members Whittaker, Mandip Gill, John Bishop and Jacob Anderson are:

Robert Bathurst (Cold Feet), Thaddea Graham (The Irregulars), Blake Harrison (The Inbetweeners), Kevin McNally (Downton Abbey), Craig Parkinson (Line of Duty), Sara Powell (Unforgotten), Annabel Scholey (The Split), Gerald Kyd (Cold Feet) and Penelope Ann McGhie (The Crown).

The trailer also includes a preview of returning monsters Sontarans, Weeping Angels, Cybermen and the Ood, as well as a range of new monsters, one of which is named Karvanista.

The new season of Doctor Who airs on BBC One, BBC America and BBC iPlayer starting on October 31, with further casting to be announced.

“I can’t wait for the audience to come on the Flux ride with us,” executive producer Matt Strevens said. “It’s our biggest adventure yet, with so many brilliant new characters to fall in love with. We had a blast making it.”

Doctor Who is a BBC Studios production for BBC One and a BBC America co-production. BBC Studios are the international distributors for Doctor Who.