Marvel Movie Shift: ‘Doctor Strange 2’ To Kick Off Summer 2022, ‘Thor: Love And Thunder’ Heads To July & More

As Disney/Marvel’s Eternals is being aggressively buzzed to possibly open at $100M, and their co-production with Sony, Spider-Man: No Way Home even more, the Burbank, CA has just shifted their entire Marvel movie theatrical schedule for 2022 and beyond.

Exhibition, no need to be alarmed: This has nothing to do with a change in distribution strategy, I’m informed. It’s all on account of a domino effect that is going on with production and filmmakers. Some titles are contending with finishing scenarios while others are in production. This is how Disney is solving it. Even better, the new Indiana Jones movie was sitting on the same release date as Warner Bros./DC’s Black Adam next year, on July 29, 2022; the movie starring Chris Pratt now moves to June 30, 2023; Independence Day weekend where Universal already has an untitled Illumination movie.

Sam Raimi’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will now kick off summer 2022 on May 6 instead of opening on March 25, 2022. That will push Taika Waititi’s Thor: Love and Thunder from that summer kickoff date to July 8, 2022.

That will then push Black Panther: Wakanda Forever from Ryan Coogler off that date to Nov. 11, 2022. The movie is currently in production and will wrap sometime late next month.

Black Panther 2 knocks The Marvels from filmmaker Nia DaCosta from Nov. 11 next year to Feb. 17, 2023.

This will then push Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania from that date to July 28, 2023.

There’s another untitled Marvel movie which Disney is moving from Nov. 10, 2023 to Nov. 3, 2023.

Meanwhile, Disney has scrubbed a live action title previously on July 14, 2023 from the schedule and an untitled Marvel movie on Oct. 6, 2023 off the schedule. Also, an untitled 20th Century Studios movie dated on Oct. 20, 2023 is no longer on the schedule.