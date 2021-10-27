DOC NYC Shortlist Gives Oscar Lift To ‘The Rescue,’ ‘Ascension,’ ‘Introducing, Selma Blair’ And A Dozen More

DOC NYC gave a boost to 15 Oscar-contending documentaries Tuesday, naming them to its prestigious shortlist of the year’s best nonfiction films.

Early favorites Flee, Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised), The Rescue, Ascension, and Becoming Cousteau made the DOC NYC shortlist, as did Introducing, Selma Blair, the intimate documentary about actress Selma Blair’s battle with MS, and The Velvet Underground, Todd Haynes’ film on the influential avant-garde rock band fronted by Lou Reed.

DOC NYC has earned a reputation as an accurate predictor of Oscar success. Last year, the festival gave shortlist recognition to three of the docs that went on to claim Oscar nominations: Time, Collective, and Crip Camp.

“For eight of the last nine years, DOC NYC has screened the documentary feature that went on to win the Academy Award,” the festival noted. “The festival has also screened 39 of the last 45 Oscar-nominated documentary features.”

DOC NYC’s features shortlist is “overseen by Artistic Director Thom Powers in consultation with the festival’s programming team,” according to the festival. All of the shortlisted docs will screen at DOC NYC, which runs in-person from November 10-18. In all, 127 features and 125 shorts made it into the festival’s 12th annual edition. Much of the program will be available to viewers across the country through DOC NYC’s online platform.

“We’re delighted to welcome filmmakers back into New York theaters to have conversations with audiences,” Powers noted, “after a year in which many of those opportunities were lost.”

Also making the features shortlist is Attica, Stanley Nelson and Traci A. Curry’s searing examination of one of the bloodiest prison uprisings in U.S. history. Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain was welcomed onto the list; its Oscar prospects have appeared uncertain after it became mired in controversy over director Morgan Neville’s decision to use artificial intelligence to generate the voice of the late writer and chef for a few lines in the film.

A jury made up of filmmakers Hao Wu, Nadia Hallgren and Kimberly Reed will choose awards for shortlisted docs, including prizes for directing, producing, cinematography, and editing.

DOC NYC also announced its shortlist of 15 short documentaries. Several of the films earning recognition have been covered by Deadline, including The Queen of Basketball, Audible, and Joe Buffalo.

Below are the DOC NYC shortlists for features and shorts.

Short List: Features

ASCENSION

Dir/Prod: Jessica Kingdon

Prod: Kira Simon-Kennedy, Nathan Truesdell

Winner of the Best Documentary Feature Award at the Tribeca Film Festival, Ascension is an impressionistic portrait of China’s industrial supply chain that depicts a thriving capitalism in a communist state. (Courtesy of MTV Documentary Films)

ATTICA

Dir/Prod: Stanley Nelson, Traci A. Curry

Filmmakers Stanley Nelson, a 2016 DOC NYC Lifetime Achievement Award recipient, and Traci A. Curry team up to revisit the 1971 New York prison uprising that was the largest in U.S. history. (Courtesy of SHOWTIME® Documentary Films)

BECOMING COUSTEAU

Dir/Prod: Liz Garbus

Prod: Dan Cogan, Mridu Chandra, Evan Hayes

Oscar-nominated filmmaker Liz Garbus takes a nuanced look at Jacques Cousteau’s passions, achievements, blind spots, and tragedies. (Courtesy of National Geographic Documentary Films)

BRING YOUR OWN BRIGADE

Dir/Prod: Lucy Walker

Prod: Holly Becker, Julian Cautherley, Lyn Davis Lear, Martha Mitchell

Oscar-nominated director Lucy Walker focuses on one day in California’s 2018 megafire season to discover why these infernos are growing more common. (Courtesy of CBS/Paramount)

FAYA DAYI

Dir/Prod: Jessica Beshir

Winner of multiple festival prizes, Faya Dayi takes us on an ethereal journey through Harar, Ethiopia, the hometown of director Jessica Beshir, as she follows the harvesting of the euphoria-inducing khat plant. (Courtesy of Janus Films)

FLEE

Dir: Jonas Poher Rasmussen

Prod: Monica Hellström, Signe Byrge Sørensen, Charlotte De La Gournerie

Denmark’s official Academy Awards submission for Best International Film, Flee uses animation to tell the story of Amin Nawabi (a pseudonym), who fled Afghanistan as a boy, relying on human smugglers to reach Denmark. (Courtesy of NEON)

HOMEROOM

Dir/Prod: Peter Nicks

Prod: Sean Havey

Director Peter Nicks, the recipient of DOC NYC’s 2021 Robert and Anne Drew Award, follows the senior class of Oakland High School through the tumultuous year of 2019-2020. (Courtesy of Hulu)

IN THE SAME BREATH

Dir/Prod: Nanfu Wang

Prod: Jialing Zhang, Julie Goldman, Christopher Clements, Carolyn Hepburn

In this penetrating film essay, filmmaker Nanfu Wang seeks to understand how governments shaped information at the outset of the Covid-19 pandemic both in China and the United States. (Courtesy of HBO Documentary Films)

INTRODUCING, SELMA BLAIR

Dir: Rachel Fleit

Prod: Mickey Liddell, Pet Shilaimon, Troy Nankin

Filmmaker Rachel Fleit documents actress Selma Blair as she adapts to living with multiple sclerosis with humor and unflinching candor. (Courtesy of discovery+)

JULIA

Dir/Prod: Betsy West, Julie Cohen

Prod: Justin Wilkes, Sara Bernstein, Holly Siegel

The Oscar-nominated directors of RBG deliver a touching portrait of the iconic television chef Julia Child who became a celebrity in her fifties, defying expectations for women of her generation. (Courtesy of Sony Pictures Classics)

PROCESSION

Dir: Robert Greene

Prod: Susan Bedusa, Bennett Elliott, Douglas Tirola

Six midwestern men — all survivors of childhood sexual assault at the hands of Catholic priests and clergy — come together to direct a drama therapy-inspired experiment designed to collectively work through their trauma. (Courtesy of Netflix)

THE RESCUE

Dir/Prod: E. Chai Vasarhelyi, Jimmy Chin

Prod: P.J. van Sandwijk, John Battsek

The Oscar-winning directors of Free Solo take us inside the dramatic rescue of 12 young soccer players and their coach trapped by monsoon floods inside a cave in Thailand. (Courtesy of National Geographic Documentary Films)

ROADRUNNER: A FILM ABOUT ANTHONY BOURDAIN

Dir/Prod: Morgan Neville

Prod: Caitrin Rogers

Oscar-winning director Morgan Neville creates a multifaceted portrait of Anthony Bourdain, drawing upon extensive unseen footage from his travels and emotional memories from his friends. (Courtesy of Focus Features)

SUMMER OF SOUL (…OR, WHEN THE REVOLUTION COULD NOT BE TELEVISED)

Dir: Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson

Prod: Joseph Patel, David Dinerstein, Robert Fyvolent

Acclaimed musician Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson makes his directorial debut shaping a treasure trove of footage from the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival. (Courtesy of Searchlight Pictures / Onyx Collective / Hulu)

THE VELVET UNDERGROUND

Dir/Prod: Todd Haynes

Prod: Christine Vachon, Julie Goldman, Christopher Clements, Carolyn Hepburn, David Blackman

Filmmaker Todd Haynes explores the history of The Velvet Underground and the 1960s New York scene of experimental art, music, and film. (Courtesy of Apple Original Films)

Short List: Shorts

[The Short List: Shorts selection is overseen by shorts programmer Samah Ali in consultation with the festival’s programming team].

Audible

Dir: Matt Ogens

Prod: Geoff McLean

After breaking their winning streak, Maryland School for the Deaf’s championship high school football team shares their triumphs, trials, and how they will bounce back. (Courtesy of Netflix)

The Bree Wayy: Promise Witness Remembrance

Dir: Dawn Porter

Prod: Niema Jordan, Kimberly Reynolds, Cubie King

Dawn Porter’s uplifting short takes us behind the scenes of Amy Sherald’s Breonna Taylor portrait, bringing grace and dignity to the tragic loss of her life. (Courtesy of MTV Documentary Films)

A Broken House

Dir/Prod: Jimmy Goldblum

Prod: Dick Gephardt, Matt Weaver, Harrison Nalevansky

Artist Mohamad Hafez rebuilds monuments, neighborhoods, and cities of his beloved Syria, working through his longing for home. (Courtesy of POV Shorts / The New Yorker)

Camp Confidential: America’s Secret Nazis

Dir/Prod: Daniel Sivan, Mor Loushy

Prod: Benji Bergmann, Jono Bergmann

Camp Confidential reveals the secret government-sanctioned camp that smuggled Nazis into the United States after World War II, as camp workers come forward for the first time in history. (Courtesy of Netflix)

Coded: The Hidden Love of J.C. Leyendecker

Dir: Ryan White

Prod: Christopher Leggett, Marc Gilbar, Jessica Hargrave, Conor Fetting-Smith, Rafael Marmor

Exploring the work of one of the grandfathers of modern marketing, Coded unpacks illustrator J.C. Leyendecker’s advertisements that animated his male partner and became an easter egg of queer coding in art. (Courtesy of MTV Documentary Films)

Don’t Go Tellin’ Your Momma

Dir: Topaz Jones, rubberband

Prod. Luigi Rossi

Accompanying Topaz Jones’s album, Don’t Go Tellin’ Your Momma is a visual marvel documenting the Black ABCs and growing up in New Jersey. (Courtesy of The New York Times Op-Docs)

Eagles (Águilas)

Dir/Prod: Kristy Guevara-Flanagan, Maite Zubiaurre

A raw portrait of the team of people called Aguilas del Desierto, who search for missing migrants along the southern border of Arizona. (Courtesy of POV Shorts / The New Yorker)

Joe Buffalo

Dir/Prod: Amar Chebib

Prod: Hayley Morin, Mack Stannard

Skateboard legend Joe Buffalo faces himself in this raw portrait of trauma, addiction, and finding freedom in skating. (Courtesy of The New Yorker)

Lynching Postcards: Token of a Great Day

Dir: Christine Turner

Prod: Lily Plotkin

This chilling reflection examines the horrific history of lynchings as cultural events and celebrations that included souvenirs and postcards. (Courtesy of MTV Documentary Films)

Nothing to Declare

Dir/Prod: Garret Daly

Prod: Martina McGlynn

Two men laugh about their days of mischief and wonder as they remember their most iconic adventure: hopping on a one-way plane to New York.

The Queen of Basketball

Dir: Ben Proudfoot

Prod: Elizabeth Brooke, Abby Lynn Kang Davis, Gabriel Berk Godoi, Brandon Somerhalder, Sarah Stewart

Lusia Harris, the first and only woman ever officially drafted to the NBA, takes a seat and shares her story as a woman before her time and a legend in the women’s basketball community. (Courtesy of The New York Times Op-Docs)

A Ship from Guantánamo

Dir: Dara Kell, Veena Rao

Prod: Beth Jacob, Mansoor Adayfi

Unjustly stuck behind bars for more than 20 years, Moath al Alwi builds elaborately detailed ships out of scrap materials from Guantánamo Bay. (Courtesy of The New York Times Op-Docs)

Snowy

Dir: Kaitlyn Schwalje, Alex Wolf Lewis

Prod: Rebecca Stern, Justin Levy

Stuck in the trenches of the family basement, the beloved family pet Snowy is about to get a new lease on life. (Courtesy of TIME Studios)

What You’ll Remember

Dir: Erika Cohn

Prod: Marcia Jarmel

This emotional video diary profiles a family struggling with housing insecurity and what the parents hope remains in their children’s memories. (Courtesy of The New York Times Op-Docs)

They Won’t Call It Murder

Dir: Melissa Gira Grant, Ingrid Raphaël

Prod: Ruun Nuur, Chase Whiteside

A sobering chronicle of police killings in Columbus, Ohio, this documentary captures some of the countless stories of police brutality that have never been classified as murders by law enforcement. (Courtesy of Field of Vision)