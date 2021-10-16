‘DMZ’: Ava DuVernay & Roberto Patino Tease Upcoming HBO Max Rosario Dawson Series – DC FanDome

EPs Ava DuVernay and Robert Patino provided a first look at their DC Rosario Dawson and Benjamin Bratt apocalyptic series DMZ today at DC FanDome.

The four-part limited series which will debut on HBO Max takes place in the future where America is caught up in a Civil War.

“It’s a story about a fractured people that are coming together. We have a civil war between the Free states of America and the United States of America. It takes place eights years into that DMZ where the rule of law is basically dictated by the most powerful person at any possible time and that can change from block to block,” explains Patino.

There’s “an outsider who comes in and turns everything upside down,” teases DuVernay.

Expounding on that character, played by Dawson, Patino said “Alma was inspired by the most fascinating character in the comics and underseved, a medic named Zee.”

“I took the creative guard rails off and reinvented her,” says Patino with photos from the set and Dawson’s Zee unveiled.

DuVernay describing how prescient the series will be, “it’s set a few moments in the future on what would be if the worst of our divisions get to us.”

Bratt plays Parco Delgado, the popular — and deadly — leader of one of the most powerful gangs in the DMZ. He wants to rule the DMZ and will stop at nothing to secure that outcome. Delgado is known as a wildly magnetic, affable and equally influential man.

DMZ is written and executive produced by showrunner Patino and is directed and executive produced by DuVernay. The series is produced by Array Filmworks in association with WBTV.