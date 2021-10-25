Disneyland Raises Ticket Prices For Fifth Time In 5 Years; Top One-Day/One Park Pass Up 28% Over Period

Going to the Happiest Place on Earth will cost a little more this holiday season. Disneyland today introduced price hikes on some one-day tickets and also added a new top tier for the most-coveted weekends and holidays, noting “pent-up demand after 14-month closure” in an official statement.

The new one day/one park pricing is modified according to expected demand on a given day. Price points are as follows: $104, $119, $134, $149, $159 and also — come March — $164.

The last time the park upped its prices was in February of 2020. On the lowest-demand days — Tuesdays, for example — a one-day ticket to Disneyland or California Adventure remained $104 during that period (as it is now). For peak days, like most weekends, the price of an adult ticket rose to $154 from $149 in 2020. A park hopper ticket rose to above $200 for the first time.

Disneyland ticket price increases have become an annual thing. The top one-day, one park ticket was $124 in 2017. It was raised to $134 in 2018, then $149 in 2019 and $154 in 2020. Now it’s $159 with a new tier above set to launch at $164.

That means the going price for the top one day/one park ticket has risen over 28% due to those increases. The good news is that the new $164 pricing won’t go into effect until March.

Of course, the park has also undergone the largest expansion in its history during that same time period, adding the Avengers Campus and its Star Wars land.

The lowest ticket price on the lowest-demand days is still just $104, but those days are very few and far between. There are only two such days in November (the 2nd and 3rd) and none in December, according to Disney’s online ticketing schedule.

Parking is up 20%, from $20 to $25 — although thankfully the price hike roughly coincides with the return of tram service, which means a hike of another kind can again be avoided.

Disney CEO Bob Chapek in May predicted low double-digit capacity growth over the next few months as the parks pushed towards full capacity this fall. The entertainment giant plays capacity numbers close to the vest, but the bump in ticket prices is a strong signal that attendance is high.

Disney’s parks and resorts division swung back into the black according to August reporting amid a slow turnaround for one of the nation’s sectors hardest hit by the global pandemic. Parks posted an operating profit of $365 million for the fiscal third quarter ending in June from a loss of close to $1.9 billion the year earlier. Revenue jumped to $4.3 billion from just over $1 billion. Per capita spending is way up, parks are pretty much at capacity, and reservations are strong.