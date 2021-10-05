Disney ‘Princess Concert’ Tour Cancels Fall Dates Due To Covid Concerns, Plans To Reschedule Next Year

Disney Concerts has canceled the fall dates for its Disney Princess – The Concert tour due to concerns over Covid, with plans to reschedule the shows next year.

The national concert tour had been set to launch in Macon, Georgia, on Nov. 1, but all performances originally planned through Dec. 12 will be rescheduled for 2022, Disney Concerts announced in a tweet. The fall tour dates included stops in Red Bank, NJ; Brookville, NY; Pensacola, FL; Evans, GA; Louisville, KY; and Oshkosh, WI.

The news follows the cancellation last week of performances of Disney’s Aladdin on Broadway through Oct. 10 after breakthrough Covid cases were detected within the production company. The popular musical is scheduled to resume performances at The New Amsterdam Theatre on Tuesday, October 12.

In a statement tweeted today by Disney Concerts, the company said the dates are being rescheduled “out of the best interests for the health and safety of our ticket buyers and their families.” The statement did not specifically cite Covid or known cases of the illness, but a spokesperson for the tour confirmed to Deadline that Covid concerns prompted the announcement.

Disney’s Princess tour made headlines in August when the production confirmed that star Laura Osnes, Broadway’s former Cinderella, had been replaced by Christy Altomare, star of Broadway’s Anastasia, due to Osnes’ refusal to get a Covid vaccination. (Osnes disputed initial reports that she had been fired, saying she chose to leave rather than abide by the production’s vaccine requirement.)

The 85-city U.S. tour was announced in May, with the first leg of the tour then set to star Osnes alongside Susan Egan (‘Belle’ from Broadway’s Beauty and the Beast), Courtney Reed (‘Jasmine’ in Broadway’s Aladdin), and Aisha Jackson (‘Anna’ in Broadway’s Frozen). Altomare had been scheduled to join the tour next year before being asked to take over for Osnes on the fall dates.

Princess tour dates originally set for Feb. 1 through April 16, 2022, remain as planned.