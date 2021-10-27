Disney’s General Entertainment & Hulu Restructure Marketing, Creative & Communications Teams

Shannon Ryan, President of Content Marketing for Hulu & General Entertainment, is reorganizing the Marketing, Creative and Communications teams under her purview.

Ryan, who oversees one of three marketing agencies established last November by Peter Rice, chairman of Disney General Entertainment Content, has centralized operations under four executives who are getting their roles expanded and will be among six direct reports to Ryan going forward:

Naomi Bulochnikov, SVP, Communications & Publicity, ABC & General Entertainment, adds ABC News, Disney Television Studios, Freeform (which she oversaw during her previous stint at Disney) and Syndication to her purview, with respective leads and their teams now reporting into Bulochnikov.

Aaron Goldman, EVP (formerly SVP), Creative Marketing, ABC & General Entertainment, continues to lead ABC Entertainment’s Creative team. Additionally, Aaron will lead a Creative Center of Excellence (COE) for all brands including ABC Entertainment, ABC News, Freeform, Hulu Originals and Onyx Collective.

Erin Weir, EVP (formerly SVP), Marketing, ABC & General Entertainment, adds ABC News, Disney Television Studios and Syndication to her purview, with respective leads and their teams now reporting into Weir.

Barrie Gruner, EVP (formerly VP), Hulu Originals Marketing & Publicity, adds Onyx Collective to her purview with Spencer Peeples, SVP (formerly VP), Hulu Originals Marketing & Awards, reporting into Gruner. He will also lead an Awards Center of Excellence (COE) for all content brands in the portfolio.

Continuing in their current roles, reporting to Ryan, are Joe Ortiz, SVP, Marketing, Freeform, and Kristen Graham, SVP, Talent Relations.

“This new structure will allow us to break down silos so we can better support our teams and vast content portfolio,” Ryan said in a memo to staff announcing the reorg. “By unifying the marketing and PR areas across all of our great brands, we will establish clarity for our organization, foster greater collaboration and create even more opportunities for all of us to succeed.”