Discovery Goes Big On UK True Crime; WFTV Kickstarts Four Nations Scheme; Iris Prize Chair – Global Briefs

Discovery Orders 26 Hours Of Arrow True Crime Content

True crime channel Investigation Discovery has commissioned 26 hours worth of content from UK indie Arrow Media – 20 hours of high-rating brand American Monster and new offering Love, Honor Betray. The latter will explore shocking stories of betrayal by husbands and wives, including a wife who hired a hitman to kill her husband and a conman who cheats his wife out of $227,000. Arrow Media also produces See No Evil, Body Cam and Mind of a Monster for Discovery channels.

WFTV Kickstarts Four Nations Scheme

Women in Film and Television UK has kickstarted its Four Nations Mentoring Scheme for mid-career women in the screen industries. Applications opened this week and the scheme will commence in March, as 41 mentees are paired up with senior industry professionals such as Gentleman Jack writer Sally Wainwright or Apple Europe TV boss Jay Hunt. Past scheme alumni include Amazon Studios Europe head Georgia Brown and E4 commissioning editor Mel Bezalel.

New Iris Prize Chair

Tom Abell, MD at UK distribution outfit Peccadillo Pictures, has been appointed as the new Chair of the Iris Prize. The award is handed out at the LGBT+ Film Festival, which takes places annually in Cardiff. The 2022 edition will be the fest’s 16th. Abell was the inaugural recipient of the Iris Prize Fellowship in 2019, which honours those who have made a significant contribution to the LGBT+ film industry. “It’s an honour and a privilege to be invited to become the new Chair of Iris Prize. I wish to pay thanks to Andrew Pierce for his tireless dedication to the festival these past few years enabling it to grow and expand its activities over that time. I very much look forward to working with team Iris over the coming months in helping shape its future,” said Abell.