Discovery+ Picks Up North American Streaming Rights For Plimsoll Productions’ UK Series ‘Good With Wood’

Discovery+ has picked up North American streaming rights for Hostile Planet producer Plimsoll Productions’ Handmade: Good With Wood format.

The deal was struck by Andrea Jackson’s distributor Magnify Media, which became fully owned by Plimsoll last year.

Good With Wood launches on UK network Channel 4 on Thursday as Handmade: Britain’s Best Woodworker and is hosted by Great British Bake Off presenter Mel Giedroyc, who puts talented woodworkers to the test to create the most beautiful and ambitious builds.

Fremantle acquired the format production rights earlier this year in more than 20 territories and the format has additionally been optioned in Germany, while program rights have been pre-sold to the likes of Australia and Canada.

Jackson said: “The incredible global pre-sale of Handmade: Good with Wood underscores both a significant appetite for premium unscripted content and an exciting trend to have streamers acquire UK factual series.”