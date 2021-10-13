‘Dirt Girls’ Animated Comedy Series From Victoria Vincent In Works At Fox

Fox has taken in for development Dirt Girls, an animated comedy series from Victoria Vincent (We The People, A Dog That Smokes Weed) and Fox Entertainment’s Bento Box Entertainment.

The project came to Fox through Vincent’s participation in Bento Box’s SkunkWorks program, which is designed to discover, cultivate and develop new creators and voices.

Written and executive producd by Vincent, in Dirt Girls, in an alienated suburban neighborhood, two unsupervised kid sisters, Lucy and Pia, find depraved ways to keep themselves entertained while dealing with the confusing, dark aspects of the encroaching adult world.

Fox Entertainment’s Bento Box is the studio.

Vincent most recently served as a director on Netflix animatd series We The People from Barack Obama and Michelle Obama’s Higher Ground Productions and Kenya Barris’ Khalabo Ink Society banner.