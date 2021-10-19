‘Formula 1: Drive To Survive’ Director Nick Hardie Behind Adidas-Sponsored Climbing Feature

Netflix’s Formula 1: Drive To Survive director Nick Hardie is behind a documentary feature following elite Olympic climbers from the US, UK, Slovenia and Japan, which is being backed by Adidas.

The Wall – Climb for Gold will chart Brooke Raboutou, Shauna Coxsey, Janja Garnbret and Miho Nonaka’s journey to this year’s Tokyo event for the first ever Olympic climbing competition. That journey included a gruelling season of competition and training that saw all their original plans go up in smoke as the Covid-19 pandemic forced the Olympics to be postponed.

The film is being produced by UK-based Argonon-backed unscripted indie Windfall Films and will be the first release on an ongoing slate for LA-based distributor Premiere Digital. It is being made with the support of Adidas.

Hardie is directing and the film is being exec produced by Windfall’s Dan Kendall, with For Sama composer Nainita Desai doing the score.

Kendall called the film an “emotional and epic story charting the astonishing journeys of four inspiring athletes from across the globe.”