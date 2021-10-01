DGA Gearing Up For 2023 Contract Talks, Names Leaders Of Negotiating Committee

The DGA’s current film and TV pact doesn’t expire until June 30, 2023, but the guild is already gearing up for those contract negotiations. Director Jon Avnet has been named chair of the negotiating committee, and directors Karen Gaviola and Todd Holland have been named co-chairs.

The DGA National Board unanimously approved their appointments. DGA national executive director Russell Hollander will be the guild’s chief negotiator.

“We don’t yet know when our next negotiations will take place, but we are looking ahead as we carefully examine the creative and economic issues faced by our members working in film and television,” said Lesli Linka Glatter, the DGA’s newly elected president. “As part of that process, we have asked three of our prominent feature and television directors – Jon Avnet, Karen Gaviola and Todd Holland – to head our negotiations, and they have graciously agreed. Jon and Todd did such a tremendous job co-chairing in our last round – and as a veteran of many past negotiating committees, Karen is just the right person to round out this stellar team. We are so fortunate to have the benefit of their wisdom and many years of experience to spearhead this process.”

Avnet has served on the DGA Negotiations Committee for the past three negotiations cycles, co-chairing the most recent round with Todd Holland. He is a National Board member, serves on the Western Directors Council, and is a Trustee to the DGA Pension and Health Plans. A veteran director and producer of more than 60 movies for the theaters and TV, as well as many series on all platforms, Avnet is a two-time DGA Award nominee. His feature directing credits include Fried Green Tomatoes, Up Close and Personal, Righteous Kill and Red Corner. TV limited series he’s directed include Uprising and Starter Wife, and his TV series include Manhunt, Sneaky Pete, Justified and Boomtown. He has also produced or executive produced numerous films such as Risky Business and Black Swan.

Gaviola has served on the DGA Negotiations Committee for the past four negotiations cycles. She is a National Board member and serves on the Western Directors Council. She is also a member of the TV Director Creative Rights Committee and Diversity Task Force, and serves as a Trustee to the DGA Pension and Health Plans. Gaviola has directed over 125 hours of television across all genres. Her work as a director includes Empire, The Blacklist, Sons of Anarchy, Lost, Private Practice, Hawaii Five-O, Animal Kingdom, Criminal Minds and Chicago Fire. Her producing credits include Lucifer, Love Is, Magnum P.I., and Hawaii Five-O.

Holland has served on the DGA Negotiations Committee for the past six negotiations cycles, and co-chaired the most recent round with Jon Avnet. He is a National Board member and serves on the Western Directors Council. He is also a Trustee to the DGA Pension and Health Plans, Chair of the Directors Guild Foundation, and previously served as Co-Chair of the Diversity Task Force. Holland is a prolific television director. He won the DGA Award in the Television Comedy category in 2001, and is a six-time nominee. His work as a director and director-producer includes The Real O’Neals, The Larry Sanders Show, Malcolm in the Middle, Shameless, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Black-ish, Friends and Twin Peaks.

The guild said it expects to appoint its full Negotiations Committee, made up of directors, assistant directors, unit production managers, associate directors and stage managers working in all genres, later this year.