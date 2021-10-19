‘Devil In Ohio’: Netflix Rounds Out Cast Of Emily Deschanel Limited Series

EXCLUSIVE: Netflix is rounding out the cast of its limited series Devil In Ohio, based on the best-selling novel from Daria Polatin of the same name.

Joining previously announced lead actress Emily Deschanel is Djouliet Amara who plays Tatiana, Jason Sakaki who plays Isaac, Marci T. House who plays Adele, Samantha Ferris who plays Rhoda, Bradley Stryker who plays Sheriff Wilkins, Evan Ellison who plays Sebastian, Ty Wood who plays Teddy, Stacey Farber who plays Gina, Tahmoh Penikett who plays Malachi, and Keenan Tracey who plays Noah.

The series of eight 45-minute episodes recently was greenlight by the streamer and is in production in Vancouver. Costars also include Sam Jaeger, Gerardo Celasco, Madeleine Arthur, Xaria Dotson, Alisha Newton, and Naomi Tan.

Inspired by a true story and the book by Polatin, Devil in Ohio follows hospital psychiatrist Dr. Suzanne Mathis (Deschanel), who shelters a mysterious cult escapee, Mae (Arthur). Her world is turned upside down as the strange girl’s arrival threatens to tear her own family apart.

When 15 -year-old Jules Mathis comes home from school to find a strange girl sitting in her kitchen, her psychiatrist mother reveals that Mae is one of her patients at the hospital and will be staying with their family for a few days. But soon Mae is wearing Jules’ clothes, sleeping in her bedroom, edging her out of her position on the school paper, and flirting with Jules’ crush. And Mae has no intention of leaving. Then things get weird.

Jules walks in on a half-dressed Mae, startled to see a pentagram carved into Mae’s back. Jules pieces together clues and discovers that Mae is a survivor of the strange cult that’s embedded in a nearby town.

And the cult will stop at nothing to get Mae back.

Polatin, who wrote the book and has written on series including Jack Ryan and Heels, will act as showrunner and exec producer. Haven Entertainment’s Rachel Miller also will exec produce alongside Andrew Wilder. Ian Hay is producer, while John Fawcett, Brad Anderson, Leslie Hope, Steve Adelson direct.