‘Desperate Housewives’ Alums James Denton & Teri Hatcher Reunite In Hallmark Channel’s ‘A Kiss Before Christmas’

It will be a Desperate Housewives reunion on Hallmark Channel. Two former stars of the ABC drama, James Denton and Teri Hatcher, will headline A Kiss Before Christmas, a holiday movie that will premiere during the cable channel’s annual Countdown to Christmas programming event.

It is the first time the pair has worked together since Desperate Housewives ended in 2012. Their characters had an on-again, off-again relationship in that series.

Marilu Henner co-stars, and Denton also executive produces.

Marilu Henner Courtesy of Ricardo Hubbs/Hallmark

In A Kiss Before Christmas, real estate development executive Ethan Holt (Denton) is a married father with two teens. On Christmas Eve, he is disappointed to learn he’s losing out on a promotion and laments that his “nice guy” way of doing business has held him back in his career. Thanks to some Christmas magic, Ethan’s casual wish that his life had taken a different course becomes reality. He wakes up the next morning and is shocked to find everything is different – he isn’t married to Joyce (Hatcher), he doesn’t have two teenaged kids, and he’s CEO of his company. Joyce is the key to Ethan being able to reclaim his original life and the family he loves; he must convince her that their happily-ever-after is waiting for them — and he only has until Christmas Day.

Jeff Beesley directs from a script by Mark Amato and Tracy Andreen.

“From the very beginning I wanted the first Hallmark Christmas movie I produced to be unique,” Denton said. “I had no idea that we’d be lucky enough to get Teri. We’ve always wanted to work together again, and we found the perfect vehicle for what I think is the first Desperate Housewives reunion.

“And since we’re on Hallmark, I don’t have to worry about getting shot at the end,” he quipped.

“Since that famous scene where he found me in the bushes, I knew James and I would be friends for life,” Hatcher said. “The chemistry and friendship we had on Desperate Housewives is alive and well all these years later, and the loving, warm spirit of the holidays is the perfect backdrop for reuniting. It’s amazing to be back together. It’s just like old times. You won’t want to miss it.”

On Desperate Housewives, Denton played Mike Delfino, the love interest and eventual husband — and ex-husband — of Hatcher’s Susan Mayer, for eight seasons 2004-12.



A Kiss Before Christmas is from Crown Media Productions. Stan Spry, Eric Woods, Denton, Jonathan Eskenas and Kimberley Bradley are executive producers. Devan Towers serves as co-producer.