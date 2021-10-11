Actor, Comedian, YouTube Star Desi Banks Inks With CAA

EXCLUSIVE: Actor, comedian and social media personality Desi Banks has signed with CAA for representation.

Banks, whose online reach exceeds 12 million followers across multiple social media platforms, crosses the cultural zeitgeist of comedy, music and sports.

As an actor, Banks appeared in Will Packer’s film Little, starring Issa Rae and Regina Hall. He next appears in Viacom’s Haunted Trail to be released on BET + and Amazon Prime. Additionally, he was in the films Merry Wish-mas, produced and directed by Terri J. Vaughn, and Love By Chance.

As a comedian, Banks has toured the college circuit and appeared on the In Real Life Comedy Tour. Banks also has worked with major corporations, having partnered with brands and participated in social campaigns with companies such as Madden, Google, Burger King, TikTok, and more. A huge sports fan, Banks also partnered with and starred in campaigns for his hometown teams Atlanta Hawks, Atlanta Braves and Atlanta Falcons, among others. Earlier this year, the NFL tapped Banks to co-host their official season opening watch party, which included a performance from Ed Sheeran.

A prolific content creator, Banks’ production company has produced more than 2,000 original videos, short films, and sketches over the years. His self-produced web series How it Goes Down in the Hood, a spinoff of the Ice Cube film Friday, has received six million views and counting.