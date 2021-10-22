‘A Journal For Jordan’ Heads To Christmas; Sony Also Dates Untitled Marvel Pics

Sony will now open the Denzel Washington directed drama A Journal for Jordan on Christmas Day instead of an initial launch on Dec. 10 in NYC and LA with a wider break on Dec. 22.

In the John Burnham Schwartz and Virgil Williams screenplay adapted from the Dana Canedy article, 1st Sgt. Charles Monroe King (Michael B. Jordan), before he is killed in action in Baghdad, authors a journal for his son intended to tell him how to live a decent life despite growing up without a father. Chanté Adams plays Canedy in the film.

In addition, they’ve unset the Elle and Dakota Fanning WWII feature The Nightingale from its Dec. 23, 2022 release.

The studio behind this fall’s big hit Venom: Let There Be Carnage has also RSVP’ed two spots for untitled Marvel pics: June 23, 2023 and Oct. 6, 2023. It’s possible one of these dates might be held for Venom 3, though it’s too early to pin.