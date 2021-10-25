Denmark Sends Sundance Hit ‘Flee’ To International Oscar Race

The Danish Oscar committee has selected Jonas Poher Rasmussen’s Flee as its entry for this year’s international Oscar race.

The animated documentary tells the true story of a man, Amin, on the verge of marriage which compels him to reveal his hidden past for the first time.

The film beat out Charlotte Sieling’s Margrete – Queen of the North and Ole Bornedal’s The Shadow in My Eye to be chosen.

The decision was made by Danish Film Institute CEO Chairman Claus Ladegaard (CEO, Danish Film Institute), Jacob Jarek (Danish Producers), Tea Lindeburg (Danish Directors), Mette Heeno (Danish Screenwriters), Jan Weincke (Danish Cinematographers), Nanna Frank Rasmussen (Danish Film Critics), Søren Søndergaard (Danish Cinema Owners) and Marianne Moritzen (Head of Fiction, Danish Film Institute).

Flee was selected for the Cannes Film Festival’s virtual edition last year. It screened physically in Sundance, winning the World Cinema Grand Jury Prize. Since then the film has won best Nordic documentary at Göteborg and three accolades at Annecy, including the Cristal for best feature film. It also screened at Telluride, Toronto and New York.

Neon will release in the U.S. on December 3.