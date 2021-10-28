Deadline’s The Contenders Film: Los Angeles Set For November 14; 30 Awards Contenders To Be Featured

Deadline

After going strictly virtual in 2020 due to the pandemic, Deadline’s The Contenders Film: Los Angeles is returning in-person next month at the DGA Theater.

The Sunday, November 14 event, like the recent Contenders London, will be a hybrid event, running live in-person from 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m. PT as well as stream live from 8:50 a.m.-4:40 p.m. PT.

A total as of now of 30 films will be highlighted and feature some of the season’s top Oscar and awards contenders including Being the Ricardos, The Tender Bar, The Tragedy of Macbeth, CODA, Belfast, Sing 2, House of Gucci, Licorice Pizza, Spencer, Respect, The Power of the Dog, Don’t Look Up, tick,tick…BOOM!, The Lost Daughter, Parallel Mothers, King Richard, Mass, I’m Your Man, The Electrical Life of Louis Wain, A Hero, Swan Song, Leave No Traces, The Boss Baby: Family Business, Spirit Untamed, Blue Bayou, The Worst Person in the World, C’Mon C’Mon, Red Rocket and Jockey.

Studios and distributors participating so far include Amazon Studios, Apple Original Films with A24, Apple Original Films, A24, Aurum Film, Bleecker Street, DreamWorks Animation, Focus Features, Illumination, MGM/United Artists Releasing, Neon & Topic Studios, Neon, Netflix, Sony Pictures Classics and Warner Bros.

Deadline’s Contenders series has grown steadily over the past decade into an early must-attend stop on the awards circuit; it now includes events in London, Los Angeles and New York, plus Contenders Television, Documentary, and International. But it all started in L.A. well over a decade ago and continues to thrive as a one-stop opportunity for Academy and key guild members to sample the top hopefuls as the season ramps up. A sterling lineup of talent will be on view on the DGA stage, and now the audience will be bigger than ever as we also livestream the proceedings including some stars coming in from around the world.

A catered breakfast, lunch, and reception after will also be available for in-person attendees.

Moderators include Deadline’s Anthony D’Alessandro, Antonia Blyth, Dominic Patten, Joe Utichi, Justin Kroll, Mike Fleming Jr., Todd McCarthy, Valerie Complex, Rosy Cordero, Matt Grobar and Pete Hammond.

The official sponsor for The Contenders Film: Los Angeles is Aero. Others include Michter’s, Mezcal Los Siete Misterios, Eyepetizer, Final Draft, modMD and The Watford. Partners include Modern Resale, Tidelli and Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea.

Register for the event at contendersfilm.deadline.com. If you have questions, email us at rsvp@deadline.com.