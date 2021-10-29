Deadline’s Contenders International Set For In-Person Debut In Poland On November 20

Deadline is partnering with the Polish Film Institute to deliver the first hybrid in-person and virtual edition of Contenders International on November 20.

The event – an offshoot of Deadline’s popular LA, NY and London Contenders series – will offer AMPAS, BAFTA and Guild members an overview of many of the top movies competing in this year’s International Oscar race, featuring a variety of titles from around the world.

It will take place as a hybrid virtual live-stream and physical event at the Kinoteka, part of the Palace of Culture and Science, in Polish capital Warsaw on November 20.

Deadline journalists from both our U.S. and international offices will be in Warsaw to moderate panels with a range of international talent. Participants will be confirmed closer to the event.

Register to attend the event virtually or in person by clicking here.

“Over my time at Deadline I have been so happy to see the enormous interest for our Contenders events as it grew from Los Angeles, to London and of course New York,” commented Stacey Farish, Deadline’s Chief Revenue Officer. “As Deadline increases its international coverage, a Contenders International was a natural extension.”

Deadline’s recent Contenders London event featured panels with George Clooney, Julia Ducournau, Riz Ahmed and many more. Catch up with that here.