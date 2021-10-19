Deadline’s Awardsline Wins SoCal Journalism Award For Page Design

Deadline won a SoCal Journalism Award for page design for its Awardsline 2019 Emmy-season cover story on Netflix’s Dead to Me, featuring an interview with the series’ stars Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini.

The honor for the article, a Q&A titled “Friends In Law” and penned by Deadline Television Editor Peter White, was for outstanding art direction and layout, and graphics. It was awarded to the Deadline Hollywood staff during a ceremony over the weekend.

Another Awardsline article, Executive Awards Editor Joe Utichi’s cover story interview with director Bong Joon Ho and his frequent collaborator Song Kang Ho discussing eventual Oscar Best Picture winner Parasite, was runner-up in the Page Design category.

Deadline’s Awardsline also was nominated this year in the Entertainment News or Feature category for Documentary Editor Matthew Carey’s feature “Murder in the Consulate: Oscar Contender ‘Kingdom of Silence’ Parses Brutal Killing of Journalist Jamal Khashoggi.” In the Portrait Photo – Entertainment category, Shayan Asgharnia’s photo of Cynthia Erivo in a piece about playing Harriet Tubman in Harriet also scored a nom. Both finished as runners-up in their respective categories.

The SoCal Journalism Awards, presented by the Los Angeles Press Club, took place Saturday at the Millennium Biltmore Hotel’s Crystal Ballroom.