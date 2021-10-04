Deadline Hires Max Goldbart As International TV Editor, Promotes Tom Grater 

Deadline Hollywood has hired Max Goldbart as International TV Editor, based in London, and promoted International Film Reporter, Tom Grater, also in London.

Goldbart joins Deadline’s growing international team from UK TV trade Broadcast where he was most recently Chief Reporter. While at Broadcast, he covered the BBC and local indies, breaking well-read stories on bullying at Gobstopper TV, the BBC’s decision to axe channel controllers, Netflix’s UK doc series team, and Disney’s hire of its Europe & Africa content chief. He was previously Senior Reporter at Print Week.

At Deadline, Goldbart will be tasked with maintaining and building on the company’s strong foothold in the UK while also bolstering our TV footprint on the continent and beyond. He can be reached at mgoldbart@deadline.com.

Meanwhile, Deadline has promoted International Film Reporter Tom Grater to Senior Reporter & Deputy Film Editor, International.

Grater joined Deadline from Screen International in 2019 and has gone from strength to strength covering the international film industry. In his new role, he will continue to drive into the international business for us and assist with planning and strategy.

Both Goldbart and Grater report to Deadline’s International Editor, Andreas Wiseman, and Deadline’s Editors Mike Fleming and Nellie Andreeva.

Wiseman said: “We’re thrilled to welcome Max to our growing international team. We’ve watched from afar as he has broken significant TV scoops at Broadcast and know that his ambition, work ethic and professionalism make him a great fit for what we are doing here.”

Wiseman added: “Likewise, we’ve been delighted with the work undertaken by Tom since he joined. Tom has become a key part of our international growth plan and we look forward to him continuing his upward trajectory with us.”