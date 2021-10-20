DC FanDome 2021 Pulls In 66M Global Views, Up Three-Fold Over Last Year

WarnerMedia’s virtual fanboy conference DC FanDome racked up 66 million global views this year according to the studio, a number that outstrips last year’s confab that drew 22 million views worldwide.

The online showcase, which was held on Saturday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. PT, dropped a multitude of fresh product from Warner Bros’ DC label including but not limited to a new The Batman feature trailer, sneak peeks at The Flash, Black Adam and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, as well as a 10-minute goodbye and reminiscing from the Supergirl cast among other teasers across the film, TV and publishing spheres.

The second annual conference was available in more than 220 countries in 12 languages, and in more than 50 livestreams across social media platforms. Several hundred media outlets re-broadcasted the stream. The Batman trailer, which showed off the movie’s villains of The Riddler, Catwoman, and The Penguin, has clocked 24 million views on YouTube since dropping Saturday.

WarnerMedia reports that social sentiment was overwhelmingly positive, with DC FanDome trending No. 1 on Twitter for eight hours in the U.S. DC FanDome also trended in the Top 50 in 53 countries around the world.

“With triple the fan traffic of last year, DC FanDome 2021 exceeded all of our expectations,” said Ann Sarnoff, chair and CEO, WarnerMedia Studios and Networks. “We continue to innovate across the company in service of our fans, and I cannot overstate the creativity and hard work that went into this highly curated, global digital event. We gave fans what they wanted – the very best of all things DC – and their engagement and response have been fantastic. We’re as excited as they are to deliver on all the great content DC FanDome highlighted.”